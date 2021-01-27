“Bridgerton” breaking Netflix records as their biggest series ever

HOUSTON (CW39) If you watch “Bridgerton,” you’re in the know when it comes to streaming! Netflix released a statement Wednesday about the hit smashing records for the streaming behemoth.

A record 82 million households around the world chose to watch Bridgerton in its first 28 days. And the show has made the top 10 in every country except Japan – hitting number one in 83 countries including the US, UK, Brazil, France, India and South Africa. Indeed, the success of Bridgerton propelled the books into The New York Times best seller lists for the first time, and 18 years after they were first published. Netflix website

The series features romance, risk and revelation, fun elements in streaming shows most folks can enjoy.

