SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The management agency of the popular K-pop band BTS says two of the group members, RM and V, have begun their mandatory military duties under South Korean law. The announcement Monday comes a day before two of their bandmates, Jimin and Jung Kook, are also expected to report for duty.

Three other BTS members – Jin, J-Hope and Suga – are already months into their conscription. The seven singers of the popular K-pop band plan to reunite as a group sometime in 2025 after they finish their service. BTS launched in 2013 and has a legion of global supporters who call themselves the “Army.” Under South Korean law, most able-bodied men must perform 18-21 months of military service.