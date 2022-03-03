LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every ticket for four planned concerts for the Korean pop group BTS at Allegiant Stadium has been sold.

On Wednesday night, Ticketmaster tweeted, “All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.”

To be clear, all of the tickets were bought by super fans that belong to the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army.

This means there will not be any tickets sold to the general public for the four Las Vegas shows through traditional outlets like Ticketmaster.

Fans wanting to see the Las Vegas shows will now need to buy tickets through second-party sellers like StubHub.

A quick search of StubHub for the first show on Friday, April 8, shows the cheapest ticket at $268 (fees included). This would get you a seat in section 412 (upper deck at approximately the 50-yard line) eight rows from the top.

Ticket prices on other websites like SeatGeek are approximately the same at this time.

The concert, named “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS,” has scheduled dates of April 8, 9, 15, and 16.