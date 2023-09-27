HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14th from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. to join Houston’s Taylor Swift fanbase for a morning of delicious Tay-inspired treats, giveaways, music, and memories benefiting a local cause.

The Union Kitchen restaurant chain in Houston is celebrating Taylor Swift with a bejeweled Eras Tour-themed brunch. The multi-restaurant event will coincide with Swift’s first-ever concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, that debuts on silver screens October 13.

All five of the following The Union Kitchen’s Houston-area locations will celebrate Taylor Swift that day:

Katy (9920 Gaston Rd, #100, Katy, TX 77494)

(9920 Gaston Rd, #100, Katy, TX 77494) Memorial (12538 Memorial Dr., Space 10, Houston, TX 77024)

(12538 Memorial Dr., Space 10, Houston, TX 77024) Oak Forest (3452 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018)

(3452 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018) Cypress (9955 Barker Cypress Rd Suite, #104, Cypress, TX 77433)

(9955 Barker Cypress Rd Suite, #104, Cypress, TX 77433) Kingwood (23918 US-59, Kingwood, TX 77339)

Both kids and adults are welcome to attend this family-friendly event. Although the experience is being offered at all locations, reservations are highly recommended for this one-of-a-kind brunch experience.

If brunch goers turn out in numbers like they did for concerts, you can expect to join many fans. Swifties will take part in plenty of Taylor tunes and swag along with special surprises for the ultimate Swiftie celebration.

This celebratory brunch menu is packed with Tay Tay inspired dishes and drinks any true Swiftie will love. Highlights include a Fearless Mimosa Flight, Champagne Problems, Lavender Haze, and White Horse cocktails, Sparks Fly Pancakes with Fruity Pebbles and Pop Rocks, Illicit Eclairs with lavender sprinkles, Brie Are Never Getting Back Together French toast with blackberry compote, and a Picture to Burn Chicken and Waffle Sandwich.

Dining guests can also enter a raffle to win a signed copy of Taylor’s record-breaking 2020 album folklore. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Houston’s Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue.

Call or visit The Union Kitchen’s website to secure your spot at Houston’s first-ever Taylor Swift brunch party!