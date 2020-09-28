CDC lists ways to keep your Halloween activities safe, not scary

(HOUSTON) CW39 — There may be a lot of “boos” from children looking forward to Halloween this year, but not the good kind, thanks to COVID-19.

The pandemic has put a halt to many holiday traditions this year but experts say trick or-treating can still be special and safe with creativity and pre-planning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), traditional trick or treating, where children come to the door, a resident opens the door and hands out candy to each child, is a high-risk activity when COVID-19 is in the community.

However, if you know the children will be trick or treating in your neighborhood, there is a moderate-risk alternative if you still want to participate. That includes one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard). They also suggest having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart.

If you’re still not ready for your trick or treater to go door to door here’s a list of lower risk Halloween activities:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

The CDC says if you have COVID-19, or think you may or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween activities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.