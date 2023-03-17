HOUSTON (KIAH) For 100 years, Miller Outdoor Theatre has delighted generations of audiences with the best in performing arts entertainment -and every performance has been FREE.

Come celebrate Miller’s past, present, and future with four experiential events, each beginning two hours prior to a live performance. With enough time to roll down the hill!

Dress in themed attire and bring the whole family. Each celebratory event is packed with FREE interactive elements like costumed entertainment, workshops, live mural paintings, and epic photo installations. A celebration 100 years in the making.

For tonight’s #CelebrateMiller Themed evening we return to the year it all started, 1923, with a roaring 20s extravaganza. Step out in your best 20s attire and mingle with vaudeville performers, photo installations, live mural painting, swing dance lessons and more. Capped off with a performance by the legendary Hot Sardines.