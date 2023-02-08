(Houston, TX) – Exclusively to Houston, Champions Of Magic bring their arena scale spectacle to the Hobby Center’s intimate Zilkha Hall for an extended run February 2-17. This is an opportunity to experience their unique brand of live entertainment like never before.

Described by the press as ‘The Avengers of Magic’ catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions.

They’ve sold out shows across the globe, been featured on every major US TV network and racked up over 50 million views online… but you haven’t seen magic until you’ve seen it live!

“Exceeded my expectations. A perfect blend of AWE and HUMOR. Great idea for a date, or a night out with the entire family! Everyone in the audience feels included into the show! Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin

The Champions Of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show happens all around the theatre and features spectacular illusions that can’t be seen anywhere else.

This is Houston’s chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet, with a show that never fails to amaze.

WHAT: CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC: THE WORLDWIDE WONDERS TOUR

WHEN: February 2 – 17, 2023 – 16 performances

Tues – Fri at 7:30 pm | Sat at 2:00 & 7:30 pm | Sun at 2:00 pm

(NOTE: performance time Super Bowl Sunday, Feb 12 is at 1:00 pm)

WHERE: The Hobby Center Zilkha Hall | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002 TICKETS: Start at $39 and are available online at TheHobbyCenter.org or the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). VIP tickets are available starting at $89.

STAY TUNED for Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin’s Interview with Young and Strange... Will they revel their secrets to her?

In addition to Live performances Young & Strange also create online video content which showcases original formats for magic. Their video ‘Young & Strange take Las Vegas to Television’ included the illusionists videobombing the background of a Live Sky News broadcast which went viral on the internet and had over 30 million views across various video sharing networks in just a few days. The Sky News video bomb also garnered attention from national and international publications including Rolling Stone, Time Magazine, Huffington Post, MTV and Cosmopolitan Magazine.

Young & Strange met when they were 8 years old, their early childhood friendship was cemented with a common interest in all things magic. They spent their early teenage years attempting, and failing, to make Las Vegas style illusions with cardboard and tape. With little money, they were forced to innovate, creating original illusions and magic tricks – this early experience has led them to become one of the most unique illusion acts in the world. In recent years their relentless development and innovation of spectacular illusions and live shows have landed them spots on prime time television and the biggest stages around the world.