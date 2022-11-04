HOUSTON (KIAH)This weekend the Children’s Museum Houston is magically transforming into a colorful, beautiful and bountiful Land of the Dead.

Expect to see bursting with color art and entertainment from Mariachi, “sugar skulls” and marigolds in celebration of El Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

El Día de los Muertos is a celebration of life! It’s a time when families keep the memory of loved ones alive by remembering their essence in a beautifully decorated “ofrenda.” This offering, replete of bread, fruit, and flowers, is believed to be enjoyed by the departed as they pay a holiday visit home!