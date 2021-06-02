Chili’s debuts new ‘Chili’s Chicken Sandwich,’ claims it will put ‘all other chicken sandwiches to shame’

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chili’s is offering the new sandwich to My Chili’s Rewards members as part of its 3 for $10 menu. (Chili’s)

(NEXSTAR) – Does this mean Chili’s is changing its “Baby Back Ribs” jingle?

Chili’s, the Dallas-based restaurant chain specializing in “big-mouth burgers” and “sizzling fajitas,” has entered the chicken-sandwich arena with an offering that — as the company claims — will put “all other chicken sandwiches to shame.”

The new sandwich, appropriately known as the Chili’s Chicken Sandwich, will be available between June 1–30 on the restaurant’s 3 for $10 menu.

Despite already having multiple crispy chicken sandwiches on its menu, Chili’s is positioning its new Chili’s Chicken Sandwich as a direct competitor to other, similar offerings on the menus at several national fast-food chains, both in composition and price.

“We didn’t want to create just another chicken sandwich. We’re all about food perfection and wanted to create the best chicken sandwich. And that takes time,” said Michael Breed, vice president of marketing at Chili’s, in a press release issued Tuesday.

The Chili’s Chicken Sandwich features a “hand-battered and hand-breaded” fried chicken breast, along with lettuce, tomato and a “secret sauce,” all served on a toasted brioche bun.

“What sets our sandwich apart from the rest is the Secret Sauce,” Breed added. “Plus, we’re providing it at a value you just can’t beat.”

Members of the restaurant chain’s My Chili’s Rewards program can currently order the Chili’s Chicken Sandwich as part of the chain’s 3 for $10 menu, which allows guests to choose a select beverage, appetizer and entrée for $10. The promotion is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery customers.

In announcing its new Chili’s Chicken Sandwich, Chili’s is also the latest restaurant to revamp its crispy chicken sandwich in the wake of Popeyes debuting its own tremendously popular Chicken Sandwich in 2019. Since that time, competitors including McDonald’s, KFC, Wendy’s and Burger King, among several others, have debuted similar offerings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

adam pushup

Trinity River at Liberty near major flood stage

Charmed cast tells all

Don't FRYday

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

Texas Lt. Gov. Calling for Special Session

holiday travel NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-730AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 630-7AM 05262021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss