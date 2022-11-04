HOUSTON (KIAH) The Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022 comes to Sugar Land this weekend. See the comedic star at Smart Financial Centre. He hits the stage at 8:00 p.m..

If you go, expect real talk from the joke teller as he speaks freely and proactively in his sets. He has been sharing his thoughts on the Academy Awards earlier this year and his involvement in the slap he received from actor Will Smith.

Beyond that, the star is well known for his frankness and blunt outlook on life, love, society and has been open about his own family in his stand-up routine.

If you haven’t seen Rock before, this is a show you shouldn’t miss for a first look!