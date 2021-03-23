COMING SOON! Dunkin Donuts launching “free donut Wednes-yay”

HOUSTON (CW39) Donut enthusiast, mark your calendar for Wednesday, March 24th, because you can score a free donut every Wednesday for a month a Dunkin Donuts.

Beginning this Wednesday, March 24, and on each Wednesday through April 21, DD Perks members can enjoy one free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide*. On Free Donut Wednesdays, members can enjoy favorite donut flavors like Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Glazed, Boston Kreme, or Double Chocolate.

“We know people are craving some fun and excitement to break up the week. With Free Donut Wednesdays, we’re excited to give our DD Perks members a free sweet treat to help beat the midweek slump and keep them running with a smile,” said Joanna Bonder, Director, Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin’.

This offer is only for all DD Perk Members.