HOUSTON (CW39) Critically acclaimed artist Common is coming to Houston this weekend. He will perform with the Houston Symphony in downtown Houston.

With the release of his 1992 debut album Can I Borrow a Dollar?, Common quickly established himself as a passionate American voice, and his prolific career extends into the realms of film, television, and philanthropy. Hear Common perform a selection of songs including the Grammy Award-winning “Love of My Life,” Golden Globe- and Academy award-winning “Glory” from Selma and more.

Then he received another Grammy in 2006 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Common has appeared in a sit-com as a slam poet who competes with fellow poet Sivad, played by Saul Williams. He also played on Scrubs and big movie roles opposite Alicia Keys and Jeremy Piven in Smokin’ Aces.

This weekend, the award-winning hip-hop artist, film producer, poet, and actor joins the Houston Symphony for a special showcase featuring his biggest hits.

Check out the performance at Hobby Center at 800 Bagby at Walker. This performance will take place at Sarofim Hall in the Hobby Center.