HOUSTON (KIAH) They are iconic characters that transcend generations. Now “Superman & Lois” the hit TV show on the CW, has kicked off its Season 2, with a fan base that is ready and waiting for even more excitement!

Actors Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Clark Kent/ Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays Lois Lane for many fans , have taken these fan favorite characters and made them their own. They make the journey even more interesting by looking at the characters, from the perspective of being a family, with children. Its a concept that is refreshing and timely, while advancing the story line to an entirely new dynamic.

Check out CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton‘s extended 7 minute interview with both of these very talented actors above. Then check out the show “Superman & Lois”, every Tuesday night at 7pm (CST), right here on CW39! If you missed the Season 2 opener, head to the CWapp to watch now and get caught up on all the fun!