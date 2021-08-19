CW’s “Coroner” back for Season 3 & much more in store for Jenny and the Crew

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CW “Coroner”

HOUSTON (CW39) It has twists and turns that always keeps the fans watching. And tonight, the 3rd season hopes to keep viewers guessing just as it has in the past.

The CW’s hit show “Coroner” is back! And in this 3rd season will not disappoint. Staring Serinda Swan and Roger Cross, season three returns to Toronto where coroner Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) must move past her trauma and embrace her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam (Éric Bruneau) are now separated and separately trying new forms of therapy.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton Talked with Swan and Cross about what this means to them and the impact first responders have had in their acting rolls. Here’s a preview below.

In Season 3, and with Liam gone, Jenny finally has space to focus on herself…for all of five minutes. It isn’t long before death knocks at her door with a slew of new cases – both COVID-related and not – that force her to unleash the real Jenny Cooper locked inside.

CW “Coroner”

Meanwhile, Detective Donovan McAvoy (Roger Cross) stares down the barrel of his own mortality in a very personal way, which propels him to investigate both his cases and his life with a new perspective. He may even find love. Ross (Ehren Kassam) confronts uncomfortable identity challenges, and Gordon’s (Nicholas Campbell) Lewy Body Dementia causes him to lose himself in the possibility of a life once lived. 

To hear CW39’s Sharron Melton’s entire interview with Serinda Swan and Roger Cross, you can listen to it below. And don’t forget to watch the premiere of CW’s “Coroner” Tonight at 7pm, on CW39.

UPDATE- CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

CW SHOW "Coroner" Interview Cast w/ Sharron Melton

