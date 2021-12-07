Hear from Actress who Plays Sabrina

HOUSTON (KIAH) — “Riverdale” fans are rejoicing, over what’s about to happen tonight. Their dreams are finally coming true, to have the one and only “Sabrina Spellman” visit the show. And for the actress who plays this iconic character, it turned into pure joy for her too.



Kiernan Shipka, who played Sabrina on the Nextflix “Riverdale” spin off show called “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, will make a guest appearance on “Riverdale” tonight at 8pm on CW39.

Tonight’s s episode called “Chapter 99: The Witching Hour” —- all coincides with a comet that’s suppose to hit “Rverdale”, and how Cheryl needs a little witch power from Sabrina to cast a spell.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Shipka, about this huge cross over event, what it was like bringing Sabrina back on camera, what other projects she’s working on, and what she would like to say to the fans. Then, after watching the interview below, check out the crossover event tonight at 8pm, on CW39.