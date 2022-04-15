HOUSTON (KIAH) How can you tell when someone is telling the truth or just pulling your leg? Well, that’s now being put to the test, on the CW show “Would I Lie To You”!

Hosted and Co-Executive Produced by comedian, actor and writer Aasif Mandvi, this hilarious comedy panel show pits 2 teams of celebrities against each other. Each team has to guess who is telling the truth and who is full of fiction.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talked with Mandvi about the show, to find out why he wanted to do the show, what makes this show so funny, why it’s needed now more than ever, and what is own 2 year old has to say about. And he’s not holding back.

The show “Would I Lie To You” airs Saturday at 7:30pm, right here on CW39. Check out Aasif Mandvi’s interview below.