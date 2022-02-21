HOUSTON (KIAH) — Netflix is keeping comic Dave Chappelle and giving him new specials. Even after the fuss over “The Closer,” where he shared his POV back in October on the transgender movement.

In the four all-new Netflix specials, Chappelle will host and spotlight other comics, something he’s very excited about, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Among those featured, a comic who goes by ‘Earthquake‘ called ‘Earthquake: Legendary. His airs at the end of the month on the streaming service.

Comic Donnell Rawlings, is another comic being featured in another Chappelle special. are among the comics being featured in Chapelle’s new specials. Stand-ups in the business 30 years will be highlighted in the upcoming comedy specials. Haven’t heard of them?

Chappelle said he feels it’s their time to shine. “I’m proud to be a part of this movement.”