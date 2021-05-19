Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary, now using pronouns they/them

Entertainment

by: WGN,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — Singer Demi Lovato announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that they identify as nonbinary.

Lovato posted a video telling followers that after a long period of self-reflection and healing, they have officially chosen to use the pronouns they/them.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” the post said.

The singer said sharing the news “opens another level of vulnerability” for them. Lovato has previously been open about their struggles with an eating disorder and drug abuse.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” Lovato said. “Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

Lovato recently came out as pansexual during an interview with Joe Rogan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

Wet Weather & The Roads

CW39 6am 5-18-2021 Jane and Sharron

STAR HARVEY WITH SCOT PILIE

STAR HARVEY NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05192021

NO WAIT WEATHER Headlines - Adam Krueger

Flood levels around Houston, Harris County - Adam Krueger

Excessive rainfall outlook - Star Harvey

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Softball-sized hail falls in Snyder, Texas

John Shrable, Meteorologist, San Francisco

Star Harvey with John Shrable

Star Harvey with Celina Quintana

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss