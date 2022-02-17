HOUSTON (KIAH) Your friend who’s way too into Disney is about to lose their mind. That’s because Disney just announced plans to start building HOUSING COMMUNITIES all over the country for people who want to be inundated with Disney 24/7.

So if you’ve ever wanted to live at Disney World, this is the closest you will get.

They’re calling them “Storyliving” communities. It’s supposed to be like a normal town, but Disney-centric.

The first one is being built outside Palm Springs, because Walt Disney used to vacation there. It will include a town center with shops and restaurants. Plus, a park. Even a lake with water sports. All “curated experiences” for residents and entertainment, including live shows.

Their website says each community will be “managed by Disney cast members.” Although, it’s not very clear what that means.

It will also have a big hotel, so residents will have to perhaps see Disney TOURISTS enjoying your new neighborhood, if you move there.

Storyliving by Disney is also planning two more locations in the U.S. but haven’t said where yet. The plan is to go nationwide with it.