Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for her husband’s birthday

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The legendary country singer Dolly Parton, took to Twitter to share a special birthday message to her husband of 57 years.

Parton explains in the video that she originally planned to pose in Playboy when she was 75-years-old but unfortunately, the magazine is no longer in existence.

“Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy.”

So the singer decided to recreate her 1978 cover shoot as a gift to her husband.

Fans responded with support and encouragement to her Twitter post and birthday gift to her husband.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

Best time for fishing - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston weather – scattered rain changes to sun, heat and dust this weekend - Adam Kruger

Rain chances for July 20, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast for July 21, 2021 - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

QOTD: Tom Brady, Super Bowl champ Bucs meet Biden

Jeff Bezos Donates $1 Million to Space Center Houston- Sharron Melton

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton react - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

SCUD CLOUD - Mistaken for funnel clouds - Adam Kruger

LIVE LOOK: Jeff Bezos, guests at Blue Origin rocket launch

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss