AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Dolly Parton’s world, we’re all just living in it.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform in the Dallas Cowboys’ Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show this Thanksgiving, the team announced in a social media post.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is an annual fundraiser that collects public contributions to help support The Salvation Army’s efforts, including providing toys for kids, coats and food for those in need as well as funding several social service programs.

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders at 3:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 23.

The halftime show has become an annual tradition for the Thanksgiving game. It started in 1997 with country superstar Reba McEntire.

The Jonas Brothers performed last year’s show. The boy band also performed the Thanksgiving show in 2008.