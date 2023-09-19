HOUSTON (KIAH) – The next time best-selling music artist Drake, sings “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” he just might be talking about Houston. That’s because, during a second concert in Houston on September 18, Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, announced he “found a place to live in Houston.” He added that at this time, he had to “wait until it’s official.” It’s unknown where he might live, if within the Bayou City, or a popular growing suburb of H-town.

Drake’s “Hotline Bling” video was everywhere. (Credit: Giphy)

The 36-year-old Canadian has sold more than 170 million records worldwide and his a six time Grammy and American Music Award winner. Monday night, he said in video posted to the “X” platform that he has been looking for a place for a while.

“I’ve been looking for a long time trying to figure out where to find the right place for me to live, and where I belong outside of Toronto,” he said. “And I finally, finally found it after all these years. I found my place in Houston, Texas, y’all!” Drake

The rapper was spotted visiting Bun B at Trill burger in June and his two night concert in Houston at the Toyota Center was his last stop in Houston for a while, so many might have thought. He continues dates on his “It’s All A Blur” tour with his next stop in the east and southeast.

More celebrities who are either from, live or have lived in Houston are Beyonce Knowles, Megan Thee Stallion, Jim Parsons, 50 Cent, Travis Scott, Tilman Fertitta. Now we can soon add Drake to that growing list.