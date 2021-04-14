DREAM JOB: Get paid to watch movies!

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Do you love movies? Are you a fan of the Oscars? Do you want to get paid to watch movies? If you’re saying YES to these three questions, then there may be a job out there for you.

CableTV.com will be hiring one lucky film fan to watch all of the Oscar-winnning Best Pictures from the past 21 years. And you’ll get paid $2021 as payment for your binge watching.

If you’re selected, you will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card for film rentals (or purchases), a $100 Grubhub gift card, an Oscar statue replica, a red carpet runner and 4 boxes of microwave popcorn.

The Best picture binge watching job was created in celebration of the 93rd Academy Awards.

Applications are now open through Friday, April 23d.

CableTV.com researches and compares TV, internet, and streaming services.

You can apply here: https://www.cabletv.com/blog/best-picture-dream-job

Share this story

Popular

Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds

DOWNLOAD THE NEW CW39 APP

Severe Weather Sweeps Across NOLA

Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 1 - Sharron Melton

Get Your Bike Ready

Kids & Bike Safety

Spouts store robbery shooting

Caps off to these seniors! Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss