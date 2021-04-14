DREAM JOB: Get paid to watch movies!

HOUSTON (CW39) Do you love movies? Are you a fan of the Oscars? Do you want to get paid to watch movies? If you’re saying YES to these three questions, then there may be a job out there for you.

CableTV.com will be hiring one lucky film fan to watch all of the Oscar-winnning Best Pictures from the past 21 years. And you’ll get paid $2021 as payment for your binge watching.

If you’re selected, you will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card for film rentals (or purchases), a $100 Grubhub gift card, an Oscar statue replica, a red carpet runner and 4 boxes of microwave popcorn.

The Best picture binge watching job was created in celebration of the 93rd Academy Awards.

Applications are now open through Friday, April 23d.

CableTV.com researches and compares TV, internet, and streaming services.

You can apply here: https://www.cabletv.com/blog/best-picture-dream-job