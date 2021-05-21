‘DYNASTY’ cast EXCLUSIVE!

HOUSTON (CW39) — DYNASTY is back on the CW every Friday night! That means the knives are out and so is the Carrington family backstabbing. After somehow surviving her bachelorette party in the third season finale, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) just wants to get married to Liam (Adam Huber) and have a nice, calm life. Those aren’t two words usually associated with Carringtons, and they won’t be this season either as the happy couple faces their biggest challenges yet. Danger and temptation are as abundant as champagne and diamonds! For more CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with two of the stars, Grant Show (Blake) & Elaine Hendrix (Alexis).

Speaking of holy matrimony, Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal’s (Daniella Alonso) relationship hit some blasphemous turbulence last season as they each strayed, and this season they’ll work even harder to make a marriage last. Unfortunately, the universe has other plans – as do multiple enemies – which throws their fate up in the air.

Meanwhile, after playing double agent with his parents, Adam (Sam Underwood) realizes he needs to do whatever it takes to make a name for himself outside of his massive family shadow. As he ruthlessly climbs the ladder of success, things with girlfriend Kirby (Maddison Brown) get messy and put her at odds with her father, Anders (Alan Dale).

In secret, where betrayal runs deep in the Carrington world, an unlikely partnership between Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and her sister-in-law turned mother-in-law Dominique (Michael Michele) is formed as they set out to take back what they feel is rightfully theirs, even it means deceiving their husband-slash-son Jeff (Sam Adegoke). At the same time, Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) looks to expand his hotel and his heart, with help from Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley). Bonds will be forged and broken and friendships will be tested when they head down a darker path than expected. The road ahead is filled with betrayal, extravagance, and deception for our favorite billionaire family, and that’s on the good days. After all, as we’ve learned, there’s always someone lurking around the corner ready to destroy a Dynasty.