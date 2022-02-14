HOUSTON (KIAH) If you love dogs, you could earn some quick money. Pets play an important role in many people’s lives. Now one company wants to pay people celebrating love for their pet.

In celebration of Love Your Pet Day on February 20, leading ESA letter provider Pettable is searching for a Director of Doggie Flicks! This person will watch six feel-good movies about dogs and write a post for the Pettable blog reviewing the movies—and they’ll get $1,000 to do it!

See the full job description and apply here! Applications close on March 7, 2022.

