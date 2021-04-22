Earth Day: “Chalk storm” takes overs Industrial Park

HOUSTON (CW39) –  A storm came through this Earth Day but not the kind dealing with the weather. One local artist brought a “Chalk Storm” to the Industrial Park sidewalk.  It’s part 6-city blitz in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, and Detroit created by AI company, Noodle.ai.  In Houston, local artist Ken Goar created a series of original chalk drawings that call on companies to do their part and to highlight industrial waste.  While much of the focus is on reducing individual waste, estimates show industrial waste accounts for 97% of global waste and is a much bigger problem. 

In the next 30 years, global waste is predicted to increase by up to 70% unless companies stand together to promote sustainability.  Goar’s art focuses on clean energy and how the industry needs to fully embrace the movement to reduce waste.  Noodle.ai is doing its part, working with top manufacturers in steel, consumer products, and more to reduce waste in every step of the supply chain.  To take a look at Ken Goar’s “chalk storm” art visit Industrial Park by 80 foot mural on 900 Hardy St, Houston, TX 77020.

