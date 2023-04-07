HOUSTON (KIAH) If making Easter plans ‘flew’ over your head this weekend, you can take your kids to the Lone Star Flight Museum. They will be hosting an Easter egg hunt in the museums hangars this Saturday. Little aviators will be able to hunt for Easter eggs filled with candy around the museums planes.
Egg hunting events for different age groups will be hosted at certain times. So get in on the fun while it lasts. The fun will all go down at Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport on Galveston Road. It will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Find all the details here.
Pricing
- Special Admission Pricing from 9 – 11 a.m.
- $5 for Youth and Child
- $10 for Adult and Senior
- FREE for members! BYOB – Bring your own basket!
