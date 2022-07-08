Hear more about R'Bonney's passion for fashion design, the environment, and helping survivors of domestic violence

HOUSTON (CW39) — Fans asked for it and CW39 delivers! This is the extended 26-minute interview with Houston’s own R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Texas USA 2022.

She’s already captured the world’s attention as the first Filipina American to hold the Title Miss Texas USA 2022. She also has the pageant world buzzing about her love of being an eco-conscious Fashion Designer, and what it means to her to also help people in need.

That’s why CW39’s Sharron Melton had this nearly 30-minute talk with R’Bonney, so you can learn who she is. She talks about her family, her journey to the crown, and what she did to prepare.

You’ll also learn what she does in her spare time, why she loves being a fashion designer, and how she is helping survivors of domestic violence find new hope and new skills in life.

Plus, she’s preparing for her next step in pageants, to compete for Miss USA ! Check out the extended interview below!