HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fans are taking to social media to talk about the Blue Beetle movie soundtrack.
The soundtrack brings music for all Latino generations from artists such as the late Vicente Fernandez, and Selena Quintanilla, to music from the 90s and 2000s such as “Atrevete” by Calle 13 and “Maria La Del Barrio” by Thalia.
Other songs that made audience members dance in their seats included the quinceañera classic “La Chona” by Los Tucanes De Tijuana and the Latin version of Blame it on the Boogie, titled Sera “Que No Me Amas” by Luis Miguel.
Blue Beetle garnered $25.4 million at the box office opening weekend, beating Barbie, who had $21.5 million in the U.S. during opening weekend.
Other songs that were featured in the film were:
- Cumbia Poder by Celso Pina
- Sin Ti by Los Panchos
- Deportivo by Álvaro Díaz, Cazzu, Caleb Calloway
- Gracias A La Vida by Alberto Cortez
- No Vamos by RaiNao
- Muchos Quieren Tumbarme by Ivy Queen
- Demolición by Los Saicos
- Cumbia Sampuesana by Celso Piña Y Su Ronda Bogotá
- Tú Serás Mi Baby (Be My Baby) by Juventud Crasa
- Al Reves by Los Walters
- Armando Sanchez by by Chalino Sánchez
- Solo Contigo Basta by Alfredo Linares
- Kickstart My Heart by Mötley Crüe
- I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That by Cypress Hill
- Koonex Koonex by Daniela Lalita
- Sabor A Mí by Trío Los Panchos
- Nada Personal by Soda Stereo
- All Out of Love by Air Supply
