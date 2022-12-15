HOUSTON (KIAH) Popular Canadian DJ and EDM producer Felix Cartal will be in Houston at Rise Rooftop Friday night.

He’s known for blending across many genres hits and released is fourth studio album Expensive Sounds for Nice People in 2021.

Cartal, whose real name is Taelor Deitcher has been in the mix since 2000, playing bass in a band. He developed a small fan base that’s taken him to the international stage as his influence stirred nightclubs all over the world.

Since then, he has been releasing more remixes and even ghost produced or tracks released by other artists, like a track from Glass Petals and Drew Ray Tanner called “Cardio“.

Admission is $15. Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Midtown club.