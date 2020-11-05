First Saturday Arts Market is here

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for something fun and family friendly to do this weekend then you may want to check out the outdoor Saturday Arts Market in the Heights.

You can get some one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for your loved ones from local artists. You can also visit neighbors down 19th Street for more shopping, drinks and some food. Make a day of it!

Here are all the details:

Houston’s Original Monthly Outdoor Art Market!

First Saturday Arts Market



Saturday, 11-6 PM

530 W 19th Street

1stSatArtMarket.com