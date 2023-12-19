HOUSTON (KIAH)— Last night, Former Destiny’s Child singer and Founder/CEO of The Le Papillon Foundation, LaTavia Roberson hosted a private screening of Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour film at IPIC movie theater.

The film was directed by Beyonce herself and shows the process of what went into creating such a visually compelling show with so many moving pieces from start to finish. It shows Beyonce’s journey as an artist, a visionary, mother, daughter and wife. LaTavia says Beyonce’s work is a true testament to young girls about what true hard work looks like.

“I took something away from it that I never expected that I would take away from it so like I said, I just want to make sure that before the show starts, that I let them know, hey educate yourself on her work ethic and everything like how much focus and time she had to do,” Roberson said.

LaTavia is the proud founder & CEO of the Non-profit, The Le Papillon Foundation…An organization that aims to encourage an empower young girls. As someone who grew up with Beyonce in the earlier stages of Destiny’s Child, she says ‘Renaissance’ is the perfect film to show that hard work pays off.