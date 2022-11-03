HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Miss Argentina 2019 and Miss Puerto Rico 2020 announced that they have been in a private relationship and are now married.
The newlyweds, Mariana Varela, Miss Argentina, and Fabiola Valentín, Miss Puerto Rico, made the announcement Sunday on Instagram with a Reel of some of their moments together.
“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day,” the couple posted on their Instagram accounts with the date of their matrimony, Oct. 28, 2022.
While this is the couple’s first time officially announcing their union, it is not the first time they post each other on their socials.
An August 7 post from the two was captioned “A summer with you.”
On Jan. 7, Valentín posted another reel of the two captioned “Life brought us together again! It was a long wait, but the great moments we get to create will always be greater. How sad it is to have a see you later again, but how blessed I am to have a being in my life like you @marianajvarela I LOVE YOU.”