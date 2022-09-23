FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) It’s that time of year again! The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo parade kicked off this morning at 9 a.m., but events continue for a 10-day fair run through October 2, 2022.

Today’s parade kicked off the fair’s festival of family fun in Rosenburg. About 200 parade participants included floats, horse-drawn wagons, vintage vehicles, cowboys, and bands. Mayors in Fort Bend County – from Missouri City, Rosenberg, Needville, Richmond, Meadows Place, among others. As many as 20,000 spectators lined the parade route this morning, filling neighborhood streets in participation.

After the parade, attendees can expect lots of rodeo and cowboys, carnival rides, fun fair foods, band and more live entertainment, plus, livestock shows. Gate admission includes access to all of the day’s activities at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. For more information or to purchase tickets to the fair, visit fortbendcountyfair.com.