THE WOODLANDS, Texas (CW39) If you’re in The Woodlands, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks, there are a few options, including FREE fun for the whole family to enjoy.

The Woodlands Township is offering FREE LIVE entertainment and fun for the whole family for the July 4th holiday. For the 25th annual Red, Hot and Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza, there are multiple locations around The Woodlands to choose from to enjoy Independence Day. All locations feature LIVE music starting at 6 p.m..

Bands perform till the 18-minute Fireworks Extravaganza that will start around 9:30 p.m..

The main fireworks display will be near Northshore Park/Lake Woodlands.

The secondary close-proximity (special effects) display will be presented at Town Green Park.

In addition, the 2022 Fireworks Extravaganza will feature a fireworks display at Village of Creekside Park in the Waterway Square District, located near Timberloch Place and Waterway Avenue and Rob Fleming Park.

Attendees are encouraged to experience it all and including the Fireworks Extravaganza!

South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade

For the South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade at the Woodlands Town Center on Independence Day, July 4th, event goers can enjoy a FREE holiday event. This annual 1.3 mile parade called, “Stronger Together,” will take place near the Woodlands Mall. It will move through Market Street and will include many entertainers, school marching bands, elected officials and dignitaries, fire trucks and honor our military members. It all starts at 9 a.m..

Star Spangled Salute

Also in The Woodlands, you can enjoy the Star Spangled Salute at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. It’s FREE Sunday July 3rd. Go and enjoy patriotic music as the Houston Symphony puts on its annual Star Spangled Salute. Before the concert, check out and grab free patriotic souvenirs, take advantage of July 4th photo opportunities with characters, and enjoy a special featured art project. Plus, a petting zoo and so much more. It all begins that evening at 6:30 p.m..

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

Always read and follow label directions.

Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

Shoot fireworks on level, open ground.

Do not aim fireworks at buildings or vegetation.

Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.

Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can and then put them in your garage or against your house. A fire could result.