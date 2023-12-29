HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you love anime and top 40, join the crowd this weekend in downtown Houston!
The Secret Group invites anime fans to dress up in your best cosplay and take part in a super fun evening of “Future Funk”, Anime OSTs and Top 40 music till 2 am. Doors open at 9 p.m.. So wear some comfortable dancing shoes for music from DJ Banjo and Hydeheart.
It’s FREE for 21+. $20 for 18 and up.
