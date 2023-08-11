Aspiring MCs will contend in one-on-one knockout battles to show off their best rhymes & wordplay as they battle amongst the best Spanish-speaking freestylers across the globe.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Red Bull Batalla – the world’s largest Spanish-language freestyle rap competition series – announces details for the official Red Bull Batalla Houston Qualifier as the 2023 Red Bull Batalla USA Championship makes a scheduled tour stop in Houston on Saturday, August 12.

The Red Bull Batalla USA Championship will soon visit Houston for its first-ever Batalla event with this Regional USA Qualifier taking place on August 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Metropolis (8925 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77063), one of Houston’s most popular Latin music clubs. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. CT.

The Saturday event will be free to attend for music fans 18+, although limited space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to click HERE to RSVP and reserve their spot in advance.

Offering a platform for today’s best Spanish-speaking rap improvisers to compete, this year’s Texas showdown will feature sixteen dynamic lyricists, many of whom have held a championship title and were personally invited to participate in this special bracket-style tournament. Of this group, half of the competitors hail from Texas with MCs representing Austin, El Paso, San Antonio, and Houston, although all sixteen are hoping to snag their spot at the National USA Final in Dallas later this year.

Check out the live interview on set with CW39’s Sharron Melton, along with 3 time National Finalist “Cuban” and Host “Fluffy” as they talk more about this Free Event and how the community can check it out.

Participants representing Texas and beyond will soon travel to Houston to flex their lyrical skills and compete for the crown as they battle bar-for-bar during back-to-back afternoon competitions. The list of the sixteen participating MCs for the Houston event this summer is listed below (in A-Z order):

The Houston competition will be hosted by none other than Texas’ own Omar Cadena, better known as Fluffy The Host (@fluffy_thehost), alongside Racso White Lion (@racsowhitelion) who is traveling in from Florida to support this regional qualifier.

Texas native DJ Lobo (@go_dj214) of the Texas-based Spanish-speaking rap battle league, Urban Rapstars (@urbanrapstars), will serve as the official DJ for this August 12 event, with local DJ Rosez also set to perform as an opener.

The Houston qualifier judges will feature acclaimed MC Skiper (@skiper_rmz), former National Champion of Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos in Mexico in 2021; longtime California scene icon Chester (@clapchester); and fellow skilled lyricist Barba (@pillo_barba12) who hails from nearby Austin, Texas.

Throughout the afternoon event, patrons will be treated to several tasty cocktails curated by Red Bull, as well as free tattoos courtesy of some of Houston’s most sought-after tattoo artists. This tattoo shop pop-up experience will be available first come, first serve starting at 2:30 p.m. while supplies last, event attendees able to select from a predetermined tattoo list.

Local artists offering complimentary, cost-free tattoos onsite include Omar (@omar_ta2) of Assassin Tattoo Houston and Vito (@elvatovito) and Sandee @tattsbysand from It Always Hurts Tattoo (@italwayshurtstattoo), as well as fellow Houston hip-hop MC Juan Gotti (@eljuangotti), among others.

Once the freestyle rap battle concludes, one of Texas’s fastest-rising musical talents, rapper That Mexican OT, will close out the event with a special concert performance.

“Having the Batalla Qualifier in Houston is proof the Spanish freestyle scene is growing in the US. The MCs competing are representatives of what the Spanish rap battle scene truly is and I’m excited for each of them to have this opportunity,” says Cuban, an award-winning Texas-based MC who will be in attendance at the Houston competition after already having locked in his own spot to compete in the USA Finals in Dallas later this fall.

Earlier this year, Red Bull Batalla concluded its latest annual global application phase when it received over 500 applications through the Red Bull Batalla App online from talented MCs in North America, while also commemorating the start of a fifth season of Red Bull Batalla in America.

Of the 48 total MCs that have now been selected to represent the United States, sixteen are now being sent to Houston next month to test their skills against the best talent available nationwide on August 12, while the rest of the competitors will venture to one of the two other U.S.A qualifiers including Los Angeles (July 15) and Miami (August 26).

The sixteen qualified MCs at the Houston event will soon battle via a traditional bracket-style competition, with four lucky winners advancing to the National Final being held in Dallas, Texas this November. The worldwide competition culminates with the World Final in Columbia, Mexico this December as these MCs compete to earn their place amongst the best and most prestigious Spanish-speaking freestylers across the entire globe, while forever cementing their own legacy as a Red Bull Batalla World Champion.

Throughout each of these exciting rounds of competition, aspiring MCs will contend in one-on-one knockout battles to show off their best rhymes, wordplay, stage presence, and more as they battle amongst the best Spanish-speaking freestylers across the globe.

Since 2005, Red Bull Batalla has provided a platform for the best hip-hop improvisers in the Spanish-speaking world to connect, develop, and compete. Last December, the 2022 International Final was hosted at the historic Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City where Mexico’s national champion Aczino took the title, making history as the competition’s first-ever triple World Champion.

