(HOUSTON/CW39) The Asian American community in Houston is one of the reasons Houston is such an incredible and diverse city! The Month of May designated as Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Heritage month, and the city of Houston is celebrating all month long!

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Sydney Dao, Director of Brand Integration for Houston First Corporation tells us more about the incredible Free events and activities available for the entire family! Watch below and then go to Houston First for more information.

On the first three Saturdays of May from 7– 9:30 p.m. Houston First Corporation is presenting a FREE cultural celebration and wants to invites everyone to join in as AAPI voices are amplified through traditional and contemporary dance, musical performances and art.

Also, restaurants representing the AAPI community are also joining in the month long celebration, with specials and discounts too.