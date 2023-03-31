HOUSTON (KIAH) The Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 10th annual edition with the history, art, and culture of Houston’s historic 5th Ward this Saturday April 1st from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 3800 Lyons Avenue. It is a FREE family-friendly event.

One of the most expected activities includes Houston’s only egg drop by helicopter with over 50,000 goodie-filled, plastic eggs being airdropped mid-festival. Live performances playing authentic blues, hip hop, rock, gospel, and the city’s best soul food, Creole cuisine, BBQ and other down-home treats will be available for you to try, and there will also be a variety of unique vendors and service providers lining the streets.