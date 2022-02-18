HOUSTON (KIAH) There are so many things to do in Houston but with inflation up, it could be tough to have fun so how about some free fun. In Houston, there are so many attractions for entertainment to enjoy, like theater and sports which can be pricey in terms of ticket prices.
So we came up with a list FREE things to do for couples:
- Discovery Green. Free shows and outdoor family fun and shows
- Buffalo Bayou – Jog or bike ride. Great for a long walk on a great day
- Eleanor Tinsley Park Huge outdoor park filled with sights for photos
- Market Square Park Outdoor screenings and eats. Take a blanket to sit on
- Houston Arboretum and Nature Center A great adventure for discovery
- Tranquility Park Good spot for photos in the heart of downtown Houston
- Glenwood Cemetery Spooky adventure at a historical site
- The Menil Collection Always a great spot to enjoy art, in Montrose district
- Catch a Show at Miller Outdoor Theatre Take a blanket to the hill and enjoy free shows
- Snap a Selfie at the Water Wall The perfect selfie spot
- Browse the Contemporary Arts Museum Always free with fresh new exhibits
- Watch the Bats Emerge at the Waugh Drive Bridge Yes, BATS! Another adventure to check out
- Reflect at the Rothko Chapel A great quiet moment to enjoy
- Jog at Memorial Park Runners enjoy this main running attraction. A restaurant is by the golf course.
This list not only applies to this weekend, but any weekend in Houston and you don’t have to be in a couple to enjoy it all.