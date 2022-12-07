HOUSTON (KIAH) The 3rd annual Winter Festival at Urban Harvest Farmer’s Market is this weekend.

Urban Harvest is having an all winter Winter Festival at its weekly Saturday farmers market with 100 vendors from all over, including locally.

It will be a family-friendly event so you and your family can take photos with Santa Claus and enjoy a complimentary cookie decorating session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m..

The non-festival edition of the market happens every week, rain or shine. Free garage parking. Pets not allowed.