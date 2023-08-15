HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Red Bull Batalla’s USA Regional Qualifier competition that took place this past weekend in Houston will be streamed for FREE today at 3 p.m. local time.
Photos courtesy of Red Bull
As promised, the biggest Spanish-freestyle competition in the world – Red Bull Batalla – continued the 2023 tournament season with its first-ever stop in Houston on Saturday, August 12th. The event brought together the best MCs from both Texas and across the country. The season qualifier brought out some of the best talent the competition has seen from Texas and showcased how relevant the Spanish freestyle community is to Houston.
Hundreds of fans gathered inside southwest Houston nightclub venue, the arena for the showcase, Metropolis, to support the local and thriving Spanish-freestyle scene, while one of Texas’s hottest rappers, That Mexican OT, entertained the crowd with a free post-battle concert.
Following a ferocious an very spirited battle this past Saturday, Red Bull has now invited 16 MCs from across the US to compete for a spot at the Red Bull Batalla National Final taking place in Dallas this November. In the end, all four qualifying MCs from the Houston event hailed from the state of Texas including Magimbri (San Antonio), Lies (Houston), White Caracas (Houston), and Estany (San Antonio)!