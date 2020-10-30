Galveston hosting “Drive-Thru Boo” Halloween event

GALVESTON (CW39) Heads up Galveston residents! There’s a spooky event coming to your area this weekend!

The City of Galveston is hosting “Drive-Thru Boo!”, a trunk-or-treating event at McGuire Dent Recreation Center this Friday beginning at 5 p.m.

Galveston families are invited to join the City of Galveston’s Parks and Recreation and

Community Outreach departments for a drive-thru trick-or-treating event hosted at McGuire

Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th Street in Galveston.

Families are invited to show off their Halloween costumes and visit the recreation center. City staff will have tents set up along the driveway of the McGuire Dent Recreation Center to hand out candy

to trick-or-treaters. Staff will be wearing masks and ask attendees to wear them as well.



“Halloween is different this year because of COVID-19, but we still want to provide an

opportunity for island children to celebrate the holiday safely with this limited contact event,”

City Manager Brian Maxwell said.

While the CDC has discouraged trick-or-treating Galveston health officials urge residents to follow these guidance:

• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

• Give out treats outdoors, if possible

• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take

• Wash hands before handling treats

• Wear a mask: make your cloth mask part of your costume

• Keep at least six feet distance from those not in your household





