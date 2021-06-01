Galveston summer concert series returns!

HOUSTON (CW39) – Just in time for summer, a weekly, free, family-friendly event is back in Galveston.
The 92nd season of the Galveston Beach Band Concert series returns June 1 and will occur weekly until August 3. It ran for 91 consecutive years until it was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Galveston Beach Band concerts are a diverse mix of much-loved show tunes, big band numbers and jazz. The concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Eugenia & George Sealy Pavilion (900 24th Street) at Mary Moody Northern Plaza located at 24th Street and Sealy (Avenue I), across from Rosenberg Library and behind Ashton Villa.
Here’s a list of concert dates, beginning at 7:30 p.m.:
- Tuesday, June 1
- Tuesday, June 8
- Tuesday, June 15
- Tuesday, June 22
- Tuesday, June 29
- Saturday, July 3 (Special 4th of July Performance)
- Tuesday, July 6
- Tuesday, July 13
- Tuesday, July 20
- Tuesday, July 27
- Tuesday, August 3
- Live: Biden to kick off ‘month of action’ to get more shots into arms before July 4
- “Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
- HLSR announces schedule for 2022 pre-rodeo events
- Houston families may qualify for up to $1,200 per child under federal pandemic program
- MISSING: Woman possible victim of foul play is no where to found
- Live: Biden to kick off ‘month of action’ to get more shots into arms before July 4
- “Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
- HLSR announces schedule for 2022 pre-rodeo events
- Houston families may qualify for up to $1,200 per child under federal pandemic program
- MISSING: Woman possible victim of foul play is no where to found