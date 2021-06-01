Galveston summer concert series returns!

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Just in time for summer, a weekly, free, family-friendly event is back in Galveston. 

The 92nd season of the Galveston Beach Band Concert series returns June 1 and will occur weekly until August 3.  It ran for 91 consecutive years until it was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  

The Galveston Beach Band concerts are a diverse mix of much-loved show tunes, big band numbers and jazz.  The concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Eugenia & George Sealy Pavilion (900 24th Street) at Mary Moody Northern Plaza located at 24th Street and Sealy (Avenue I), across from Rosenberg Library and behind Ashton Villa.

Courtesy: City of Galveston

Here’s a list of concert dates, beginning at 7:30 p.m.:

  • Tuesday, June 1
  • Tuesday, June 8
  • Tuesday, June 15
  • Tuesday, June 22
  • Tuesday, June 29
  • Saturday, July 3 (Special 4th of July Performance)
  • Tuesday, July 6
  • Tuesday, July 13
  • Tuesday, July 20
  • Tuesday, July 27
  • Tuesday, August 3

