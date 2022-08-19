SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Geek’d Con is back this weekend, celebrating everything pop culture.

More than 200 vendors will be inside the Shreveport convention center, selling items from artwork, comics, t-shirts to trading cards, and all things that celebrate fandom. The pop culture convention attracts fans of anime, gaming, comics, cosplay, sci-fi, and more.

This year’s line-up brings in some big names for the celebrity meet-and-greets, including actors Matthew Lillard, Clint Howard, and Jamie Kennedy. Even Dog the Bounty Hunter, plus many others.

Vendor Night takes place Friday evening. It gives guests a first shot at finding just what you’re looking for before the crowds come Saturday and Sunday. Special events take place throughout the weekend.

One of the large draws for conventions is cosplay. Although not required, guests are encouraged to come dressed up as their favorite characters. The cosplay contest will take place on Aug 21 at 1:00 p.m., with prizes totaling $2,500. Geek’d Con is a family-friendly event, so cosplayers must follow some guidelines on costumes and props.

Cosplayers are usually happy to take photos with convention guests; just remember to ask permission before taking a picture or touching a cosplayer.

Geek’d Con is the largest pop-culture convention in the ArkLaTex. It has grown a lot since its start in 2015, and this year may be the biggest show yet. The showrunner Greg Atoms said the area has a high demand for this.

“This area is pound per pound the geekiest place I’ve ever seen for the size of the community. This is, and, what they support as far as local independently-owned game stores and comic book shops, and the way they support this event. It just blows me away every year at how this community rallies around this kind of thing,” Atoms said.

The convention drew more than 12,000 visitors over the weekend in the first year. That number grew to 18,000 in 2019. COVID-19 caused them to cancel the event in 2020. Larger crowds led organizers open the upstairs area for the first time this year, providing more room for games, guest panels, and more.

Geek’d Con runs from Aug 19 through the 21st at the Shreveport Convention Center.

You can find tickets online and find out more about the line-ups.