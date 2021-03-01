Get a free kolache for National Kolache Day!

HOUSTON (CW39) – It’s National Kolache Day and the Kolache Factory in Houston is celebrating by giving away thousands of free kolaches! Customers have until 2 p.m. or while supplies last to receive a free fruit or cream cheese kolache.

Customers should call ahead, go online at kolachefactorytogo.com, walk up, or drive-thru any Kolache Factory and then say “National Kolache Day” to receive a free fruit or cream cheese kolache. This offer is one per customer and only good for March 1, 2021. There are no substitutions and no purchase is necessary to get the free kolache.

Customers will also have a chance to win a $1k giveaway. Here’s how to participate:

Follow on Instagram @kolachefactory or like on Facebook.

Post a picture of you with your free kolache on Instagram or Facebook.

Tag @KolacheFactory.

Use #NationalKolacheDay.

20 other lucky giveaway participants will also have the chance to win a $50 gift card!

The Kolache Factory was founded in Houston 1982 but the actual kolache was born in Czechoslovakia centuries ago. A young girl nabbed some soft, sweet bread dough from her mom, added plums and tossed it in the oven to create the first kolache. By the 1900s the kolache was being honored with yearly celebrations.