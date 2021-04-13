Ghostbusters & Galactic cereals comes to Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – For a limited time, General Mills is bringing its limited-edition cereals to the Houston area in anticipation for an iconic movie revival.

The Ghostbusters and Lucky Charms Galactic will hit shelves this month with their own unique tastes. The Ghostbuster cereal is inspired by the upcoming movie release of the 80’s classic which is set to premiere later this year. The fruity flavored sweetened corn puffs will come with ghost and ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows and will cost $2.50 and $3.99.

The Lucky Charms Galactic cereal has an out-of-this-world twist, with two planet charms that duplicate and a new rocket charm. The cost to blast off the new charms into a cereal bowl is $3.99 and $4.99.

The General Mills also partnered with Chrissy Teigen and Cravings to create three new permanent cereals: Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch, Cheerios Oat Crunch, Almond and Apple Cinnamon Chex.