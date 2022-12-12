HOUSTON (KIAH) Officials with Westchase District broke ground on the area’s largest destination park, playground and entertainment experiences developed in that area. It’s a major step in the District’s efforts to meet the needs of residents and workforce in one of Houston’s most park-deficient areas.

Spanning 3.4 acres on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue, the fully programmed Camden Park will offer a 30,000 square-foot activity lawn and multi-purpose pavilion for free concerts and cultural performances, onsite restaurant open daily with indoor and outdoor seating, children’s playground with rolling hills, play structures, water features, and a fenced dog park with turf-covered mounds, tunnels and separate spaces for large and small dogs.

Roughly 21,000 residents along with nearby employers are located within a 20-minute walk of what will be known as Camden Park.

The land for Camden Park was purchased by the City of Houston in 2016 using open space money set aside by multi-family developers as required by the Parks & Open Space Ordinance.