HOUSTON (KIAH) – Children’s Museum Houston will be hosting Guardians of the Galaxy Meet and Greet this weekend. During this themed celebration, outer space is the place and get ready to meet a few Guardians of the Galaxy during a very Marvel-ous meet-and-greet. Then, cruise on over to the Alexander Art Academy and make your very own baby Groot in a Groot Art Workshop. The event will be Saturday July 1st from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. There will be 2 locations: Kids’ Hall Alcove and Alexander Art Academy.

For more information and registration for the event visit Children’s Museum Houston