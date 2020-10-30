Halloween bike lane demo rolls through Gulfton in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Looking for something fun to do during the day on Halloween?

Well, you can grab Halloween by the handlebars at the Gulfton Pop-up Bike Lane Demonstration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31st. If you want to join in on the fun, meet the riders at Benavidez Elementary School parking lot, 6262 Gulfton Street.

This socially-distanced, outdoor event is part of the City’s efforts to educate the public about traffic management solutions. Houston continues to make strides in becoming a more bike-friendly city. There are currently 120 miles of bike lanes across the city, and earlier this month, Houston City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting parking of motor vehicles in dedicated bicycle lanes. Gulfton is one of ten communities selected for Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Complete Communities initiative, and this event is a step toward fulfilling community input requesting safer mobility options.

The temporary transportation demonstration will allow Gulfton community members to get hands-on, real-life experiences with a bike lane and learn the benefits of using crosswalks, bike lanes, and other traffic mobility solutions. If community comments and feedback are favorable, bike lanes may be permanently installed. Leave your comments about the pop-up bike lane at the site or online at www.letstalkhouston.org/gulfton.

The event is hosted by the City of Houston Planning and Development Department, Complete Communities, Bike Houston, BCycle, Council Member Edward Pollard, Gulfton Super Neighborhood and AARP. We practice safety first so, bring a mask, helmet, and wear your bicycle-safe Halloween costumes for a howling good time for the whole family.

Support for the demonstration was provided in part by an AARP Community Challenge Grant. The Planning and Development Department was one of five Texas organizations – and among 184 organizations nationwide – receiving 2020 AARP Community Challenge grants, with more than $2.4 million awarded in total.